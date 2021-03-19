(The Center Square) – The process of amending New Jersey’s recently enacted marijuana legalization laws continues in the state Legislature, with both Democrats and Republicans introducing fixes.
Last month, Gov. Phil Murphy signed into law legislation that legalizes marijuana in New Jersey and addresses underage possession and consumption. However, some lawmakers said one of the bills goes easy on underage possession.
Assembly Democrats are now sponsoring legislation that would require law enforcement to notify in writing parents or guardians of anyone under 18 years old who unlawfully buys or possesses alcohol or cannabis.
“With this legislation, we address the many concerns for the lack of parental notification of underage drinking and cannabis use under the cannabis legalization bill recently signed into law,” Assembly members Herb Conaway, D-Burlington; Joann Downey, D-Monmouth; Eric Houghtaling, D-Monmouth; and Shanique Speight, D-Essex, said in a joint statement.
“Parents and guardians should be notified of a child’s interaction and their potential harm through the use of alcohol and cannabis,” the lawmakers added. “These substances are not meant for children. Diligent notification to their parents will allow for intervention and resources to be employed to help stop underage substance abuse early.”
Separately, Republican senators have introduced legislation they say would protect law enforcement officers from criminal prosecutions when they encounter underage individuals who possess marijuana or alcohol.
According to Republicans, officers could face charges under a provision in the new laws if they “knowingly, but not necessarily intentionally” violate procedural requirements.
“We want to ensure bad cops are held accountable while permitting good cops to do their jobs,” state Sen. Declan O’Scanlon, R-Monmouth, said in a news release. “This bill strikes that balance and cleans up some of the mess created by the haphazard process used to legalize cannabis in New Jersey.
“The people of New Jersey overwhelmingly voted last year to legalize adult use of cannabis, and Trenton Democrats inexcusably used it as an opportunity to brand all police officers as criminals and make them fearful of doing their job,” O’Scanlon added. “Under our measure, law enforcement will not unfairly bear the brunt of an unreasonable law that has nothing to do with decriminalizing pot.”
Meanwhile, earlier this month, state Sen. Paul Sarlo, D-Bergen, introduced legislation that would bring the new laws in line with state and federal rules for “regulated industries and professions.”
“There are state and federal rules for regulated industries and professions that need to be brought into conformance with marijuana legalization so that workers and others aren’t put at risk,” Sarlo said in a news release.
“Marijuana may be legal, but it’s not safe for certain workers to be under the influence while on the job,” Sarlo added. “There should be no confusion about workers’ rights and employer responsibilities to protect workplace safety. At the same time, I want to protect innocent employees who use recreational marijuana on their own time without realizing they could unknowingly put their job at risk by violating the drug-free workplace standards.”