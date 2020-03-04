New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says that a millionaire’s tax would create a more stable revenue source for the state. But opponents question whether the tax revenue would make a dent in the state’s budget woes – the potential tax revenue equates to just 1 percent of last year’s budget.
The tax could generate about $494 million in additional revenue from raising the tax rate on every dollar earned over $1 million from 8.97 percent to 10.75 percent.
“Governor Murphy believes that a millionaire’s tax is a critical next step in New Jersey,” Alyana Alfaro Post, the governor’s press secretary, said in a statement, according to NorthJersey.com. “As the governor has said, this is about tax fairness – asking the highest earners in our state to shoulder their fair share to help working and middle-classes families who have shouldered the burden for far too long.”
The tax would affect 18,000 residents in the state and 19,000 out-of-state residents who earn income in New Jersey. A total of about 4.2 million people file income tax in the state.
One main sticking point of opponents, such as Senate President Stephen Sweeney, is New Jersey’s pension issues. Sweeney has said he would not consider approving the tax increase until the pension problem is fixed with cost savings found within the government.
“Rather than raising taxes, we’re saying it’s time to fix things, so year after year we’ll find multiple savings,” Sweeney said, according to NorthJersey.com. “If we don’t address this, we won’t be able to afford to pay for anything else but pensions and health care.”
There is also concern that the tax hike would make high-income earners leave the state.
“New Jersey’s property taxes and business taxes are already the highest in the nation, leading nearly half of New Jerseyans to consider moving their families and work out of the Garden State,” Sen. Tom Kean Jr., said in a statement, according to NorthJersey.com. “The Legislature must reject policies like these that have never worked and focus our efforts on making New Jersey more affordable and competitive.”
A recent poll showed that the public might be in favor of the tax, though. According to the Rutgers-Eagleton Institute of Politics and Fairleigh Dickinson, 72 percent of those surveyed said they agree to the tax increase for millionaires while 14 percent opposed it.
