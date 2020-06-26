(The Center Square) – The New Jersey Senate Budget and Appropriations Committee agreed to move a $7.7 billion spending forward to cover the next three months, but not without some criticism from members of the Republican caucus.
The funding bill is due to the extension of fiscal 2020 to Sept. 30 due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
“I think in retrospect we probably wished we never granted a three-month budget and were just able to get our budget in now on July 1, but we’re in this situation,” said Sen. Paul Sarlo, D-Bergen, chairman of the committee.
The vote was on party lines, with all of the Republican members voting “no.”
“Republicans and Democrats have put on the table reforms, furlough policies, tax strategies, all of which have been ignored by the administration,” said Sen. Declan O’Scanlon, R-Monmouth. “Rather than have the pandemic serve as a catalyst for us to fix much of what has been done wrong in New Jersey’s budgeting over the past 20 years, it seems we are going to use the pandemic as an excuse to do nothing.”
The bill just “pushes New Jersey’s problems down the road three months where the administration had their hopes, I believe, pinned on a huge federal bailout or a reckless borrowing scheme,” said Sen. Steve Oroho, R-Sussex. The situation is a sign that things need to change in the future, he said.
“Until now, all of the major decisions have been made by just one elected official out of 121 of us, between us, between the legislative branch and the executive branch,” Oroho said. “After many of our suggestions have been ignored, we find ourselves boxed in a corner and expected to ‘go along’ or otherwise we are not cooperating. And as far as I’m concerned when you are in a corner, you can either give up or fight your way out and this legislature needs to fight its way out and get real reforms for putting New Jersey back on a path to prosperity.”
The Senate Republican Caucus is asking Murphy to freeze state wages as lawmakers work through the budget shortfall brought on by the pandemic.
The budget includes cuts to tax rebate programs for senior and disabled residents. More money will be allotted to higher education. Also getting more funds is the Department of Labor, which has been criticized for its response to unemployment claims. The department will receive more money for technology.
The bill will go before the full Assembly and Senate at 1 p.m. Monday.