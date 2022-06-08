(The Center Square) – Despite being just 7 miles apart, the Camden City School District will receive federal pandemic relief funding at a rate more than 20 times per pupil than that of neighboring Cherry Hill School District.
The Camden school district received $181.7 million in federal pandemic relief money, or $26,784 per pupil, according to the state of New Jersey. Cherry Hill received $13.4 million, or $1,270 per pupil.
The federal government, in its distribution of federal pandemic relief funding, heavily favors school districts with more students from low-income households. For example, the federal free lunch program includes 57.3% of Camden's students and 13.4% of those in Cherry Hill.
The state of New Jersey received $2.77 billion in federal pandemic relief money for K-12 schools, according to the U.S. Department of Education. Spending by school districts is to be done by the end of 2024.