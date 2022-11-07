(The Center Square) – Atlantic City’s elections superintendent says in South Jersey they haven’t gotten many calls about misinformation or intimidation of voters, but they are trained on how to respond.
New Jersey Secretary of State Tahesha Way sent out a warning to the public about election misinformation being shared with some state voters via text messages by an organization called Voting Futures. The messages gave inaccurate voter registration information and directed voters to incorrect polling locations
“We haven't gotten a whole lot of calls down here in South Jersey,” Atlantic County Superintendent of Elections Maureen Bugdon told The Center Square. “About this, however, we're very well trained on how to respond and to do all we can to dispel misinformation and disinformation with the voting public.”
Her office responds immediately when they are made aware of this type of complaint. Bugdon, who spoke on Sunday from her office during the final hours of early voting, said they had been open for 10 straight days.
“Thankfully, there hasn't been much of that activity reported to us down south,” she said. “We always refer back to the state website for a voter to check their information.”
New Jersey’s secretary of state said state and county election officials are the best source for trusted, verified information about elections.
“Voters can check their voter registration, find their polling location, and more at vote.nj.gov,” Way said in a press release. "We strongly caution voters against relying upon unverified sources when making a plan to vote.”
Attorney General Matthew Platkin’s website said voters who believe they have been the victim of discrimination or harassment in the course of exercising their right to vote can file a report with the New Jersey Division on Civil Rights through the NJ BIAS online portal, or by calling 800-277-BIAS (800-277-2427).
Voters who have questions, believe their right to vote has been subject to interference, or who wish to report other voting-related problems or concerns can call the State’s Voter Information and Assistance line toll-free at 877-NJVOTER, according to the website.
“Our number one concern is the integrity of the election, the comfort of the voters with the franchise, the fact that there’s none of this nonsense at the polls and the safety and security of the election officials working so hard and so many long hours on the election process,” Bugdon said. “So we’re doing all weekend at this office and the superintendent and board of election offices throughout New Jersey.”