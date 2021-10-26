(The Center Square) – New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has declared a state of emergency for all 21 counties in New Jersey.
The declaration opens the door to the deployment of resources statewide throughout a Nor’easter storm projected to impact New Jersey and the northeast. According to reports, the state could see flash flooding following heavy rains at a rate of more than an inch per hour.
“The anticipated Nor’easter storm is forecasted to bring significant flash flooding, coastal flooding, and wind gusts across New Jersey,” Murphy said in an announcement. “Residents should stay off the roads, remain vigilant, and follow all safety protocols.”
Under Executive Order No. 272, New Jersey was under a state of emergency starting at 8 p.m. on Monday. The emergency is expected to last for “several days.”
In New York, Gov. Kathy Hochul also declared an emergency for more than 20 counties.
“I am proactively declaring a State of Emergency to ensure we can provide the necessary resources to respond to this storm and protect lives and property in regions where the forecast is calling for significant rainfall,” Hochul said in an announcement. “I am encouraging New Yorkers to prepare now for inclement weather expected over the coming days and urging commuters to take precaution ahead of heavy rainfall expected tomorrow morning.”
The Nor’easter follows Tropical Storm Ida, which walloped the region last month. The storm left 30 people dead in New Jersey and knocked out power to tens of thousands of residents.