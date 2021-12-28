(The Center Square) – NJ Transit is moving forward with a $595 million project to replace the moveable, swing-span Raritan River Bridge between Perth Amboy and South Amboy.
The 2,920-foot-long bridge, often called River Draw, was built in 1908 and is the only rail link for 17 of the North Jersey Coast Line’s 20 stations. Superstorm Sandy damaged the structure, submerging it and disrupting rail service and marine traffic for 18 days as crews realigned and repaired the bridge.
NJ Transit is seeking bids for the second contract as part of the replacement project. Last year, NJ Transit awarded a roughly $248 million contract to Farmingdale-based George Harms Construction for the initial construction phase of the project.
The bridge overhaul is part of the agency’s Resilience Program it launched following Hurricane Sandy to improve infrastructure and transit systems. In 2014, the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) gave NJ Transit a $1.3 billion grant, of which $446.3 million goes toward the Raritan River Bridge project.
NJ Transit “has continued to advance critical infrastructure projects such as the Raritan River Bridge throughout the pandemic, which is essential to delivering safe and reliable transit services for generations to come,” Kevin S. Corbet, the agency’s president and CEO, said in an announcement.
The agency will accept electronic bids until March 24, 2022, from companies that previously submitted special prequalification and have met the qualifications. The North Jersey Coast Line serves roughly 11,400 daily customers, while Conrail moves 2 million tons of freight over the line.