(The Center Square) – NJ Transit plans to spend up to $77.8 million to buy 25 additional multilevel rail cars.
The agency’s board approved the contract with Bombardier Transit Corp. The agreement is $74.1 million with an additional 5% for contingencies.
The purchase of the railcars is part of the Portal North Bridge project, a $1.8 billion project to replace a more than 110-year-old movable bridge over the Hackensack River on the busy Northeast Corridor. In December, the NJ Transit board voted to authorize executing a Full Funding Grant Agreement (FFGA) with the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) to build the new bridge.
“These new rail cars are a critical component of the Portal North Bridge project, which will allow us to meet our established goals for increased capacity,” NJ Transit President & CEO Kevin S. Corbett said in an announcement. “Equally important are the benefits they will offer customers through improved reliability, comfort, and onboard amenities, including USB charging ports and state-of-the-art video infotainment systems.”
The 25 additional multilevel cars include five cab cars, 17 trailer cars and three cars with restrooms. NJ Transit previously said the new cars are an option on an existing order NJ Transit placed for 113 new multilevel cars.
NJ Transit should receive the first cars in June 2024.
Officials previously said the FTA will contribute $766.5 million for the Portal North project, while the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) will provide $57.1 million. New Jersey will allocate $811 million for the project, while Amtrak will give $261.5 million.
Last week, the NJ Transit board approved the agency’s more than $2.6 billion operating budget.