(The Center Square) – NJ Transit is moving forward with a roughly $63 million project to renovate the historic Perth Amboy train station.
The agency’s board of directors awarded a contract exceeding $45.5 million to Wall-based Hall Construction Co. The overhaul is part of the agency’s five-year capital plan launched in June 2020.
Workers will add two new high-level platforms, four new elevators, and ramps as part of the overhaul and make the station on NJ Transit’s North Jersey Coast Line compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).
“Improving accessibility for our rail customers is an important priority, which is why we’re pleased that this project is one step closer to construction,” NJ Transit President & CEO Kevin S. Corbett said in an announcement.
The Renaissance Revival architectural style station at Smith and Market streets near the Raritan River dates to about 1928 and has been on the National Register of Historic Places since 1984. Before the pandemic, the station saw an average of 874 weekday customer trips.
The project is expected to conclude in the first half of 2024.
In April, NJ Transit broke ground on a project to replace the century-old Lyndhurst station at Delafield and Court avenues on its Main Line. The $30.9 million project, funded with a mix of federal and state money, includes a new ADA-compliant station.