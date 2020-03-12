(The Center Square) – As New Jersey Turnpike officials prepare to raise toll fees to pay for construction projects, public hearings are scheduled next week for input on the plans.
The hearing notice on the Turnpike Authority website states that for the 2020 toll schedule on the New Jersey Turnpike, “an average trip for a passenger vehicle would increase by no more than $1.25.”
On the Garden State Parkway, the 2020 toll schedule would be adjusted so the average trip for a passenger vehicle would go up by no more than 30 cents.
On both the Turnpike and the Parkway, pro rata increases for other classes of vehicles would also take effect.
A new uniform discount of 40 percent would be applied for all buses, and a toll would be established at the new Interchange 19-W on the Turnpike’s western spur.
The 2020 program, which currently has 24 capital improvement projects proposed for the Turnpike and 29 for the Parkway, includes system-wide pavement preservation, median barrier improvements and fiber optic upgrades.
Steve Carrellas, New Jersey policy director for the National Motorists Association, told NJ.com that the proposal was lacking in details.
“Why the rush? As in, hearings in less than a month’s time with no detailed information available?" Carrellas said. “The NJTA is acting like the PANYNJ (Port Authority of New York New Jersey) before they started acting with more transparency.”
Carrellas noted the exact toll increases and costs for all the projects have not yet been released.
Public comment is welcome at three upcoming hearings; the first two are scheduled from 1 to 3 p.m. March 18 at NJ Turnpike Headquarters, 1 Turnpike Plaza, in Woodbridge, and then from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Camden County College Dennis Flyer Memorial Theater, Lincoln Hall Jefferson Drive, in Sicklerville. The third is scheduled from 7 to 9 p.m. March 19 at Rampao College Trustee Pavilion Conference Center in Mahwah.