(The Center Square) – A new debt relief measure created in response to the COVID-19 economic downturn aims to help as many as 200,000 state residents struggling to pay privately held student loans.
As part of the initiative, which was announced late last month, the state has relief options available with private student loan servicers; it is designed to expand on state programs and the protections granted to federal student loan borrowers under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, Eva Loayza, a spokesperson for the New Jersey Department of Banking and Insurance (DOBI), said in an email response to The Center Square.
In addition to relief being offered by New Jersey’s Higher Education Student Assistance Authority (NJ HESAA), some of the private loan servicers include: College Ave Student Loan Servicing, Edfinancial Services, Navient Corp., Kentucky Higher Education Student Loan Corporation, Tuition Options, LLC, and the Vermont Student Assistance Corporation.
Loayza declined to provide an estimate on the economic impact.
“The Department (DOBI) will continue to work with the Governor’s Office and other state agencies to mitigate the impact and assist New Jerseyans affected by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Loayza said.
Borrowers are advised to contact their student loan servicers to learn what options fit their circumstances. Forbearance terms are settled on between each borrower and their loan servicer.
Some of the relief options include: postponing payments for 90 days, waiving late payment fees, a 90-day suspension of debt collections, and suspending negative credit reporting.
While servicers won’t report late payments to credit reporting agencies, a forbearance could be; however, those usually don’t negatively impact a credit score.
The potential for extending the program beyond the coronavirus emergency has not been determined, Loayza said.
As the pandemic continues to evolve, servicers may assess future needs as appropriate.
The initiative is part of an agreement worked out between nine states and a dozen student loan servicers. The other states are California, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Massachusetts, Vermont, Virginia and Washington.