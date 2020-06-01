(The Center Square) – New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said the state will move into Stage 2 of its reopening plan but two Republican lawmakers say its two weeks too late.
The plan announced by Murphy on Monday allows restaurants to open outdoor seating and non-essential retailers to open their doors to customers on June 15. The New Jersey Department of Health will issue guidance later this week, the governor said.
Hair salons and barber shops can reopen on June 22. Murphy did not give a reopening date for gyms.
A stay-at-home order was issued in mid-March as the number of COVID-19 cases began to rise in the state.
Murphy said New Jersey residents need to remain “vigilant” as the state ranks first in the nation in COVID-19 related hospitalizations per day and 14th in the number of new cases per day. The state ranks second in the number of cases and the number of virus-related deaths.
“Social distancing will continue to be the watchwords of the day,” Murphy said. “This virus is among us. Saving lives is still priority number one.”
Sen. Declan O’Scanlon and Assemblywoman Serena DiMaso, Republicans from Monmouth, said Murphy is moving too slowly.
“Restaurant owners respectfully asked for a June 5 opening date in line with most of the region,” DiMaso said. “Now they are going to lose another two precious summer weekends of business and they didn’t receive any real acknowledgement of their pleas last week.”
Other states, including Pennsylvania, are reopening restaurants in some capacity on June 5, they said.
“Desperate business owners in places like Lambertville will get to watch from their shuttered restaurants as residents drive across the bridge to take their business out of state,” O’Scanlon said. “This slow drip of micromanaged guidance is a slow, strangled death to our restaurants and to other economically essential small business communities.”
Murphy said there’s one group that thinks he is going too slow and another that thinks he reopening too fast.
“We are doing it the way we are doing it,” he said. “It’s based, I believe, very responsibly on the data and we’re trying to both get the economy on its feet and keep people alive and that’s the balance that we try to achieve every day.”
No timelines were given as to when the state would move into Stage 3, the last stage before the economy reaches what Murphy deems a “new normal.” Stage 3 allows some entertainment facilities to reopen, critical workers to return to offices and expands restaurant and bar openings.