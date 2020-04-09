(The Center Square) – The tourism and hospitality industry is a major driver of the New Jersey economy, and with the COVID-19 outbreak likely to leave the nation at a standstill for some time, hotels in the state are bracing for the worst.
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy’s “stay-at-home” order for residents two weeks ago did not request hotels to close, but with other states issuing similar orders and people heeding that advice, it’s brought business to a halt.
The American Hotel and Lodging Association said that as of last week, hotels across the country were reporting a 70 percent vacancy rate.
“I have experienced firsthand canceled reservations and a downturn in revenue,” said Rakesh Patel, a hotel owner from Bordentown, N.J. “We foresee issues paying basic monthly bills in the coming months of uncertainty.”
Some hotels, namely ones that are tied to casinos in Atlantic City – which Murphy did order closed – have shut down along with their gaming venues. Those moves have led to gaming companies furloughing workers.
The Kenilworth Inn, a boutique hotel in the northern New Jersey town, has stopped taking reservations through the end of April. Sonali Mody, whose family owns the hotel, said most of the staff was laid off.
“As a small business, we cannot afford to operate in this environment, and staying open also feels like we are part of the problem because we cannot maintain proper social distancing between our employees and our guests,” Mody said.
Last week, Caesars, which owns or manages three casinos in the resort town, announced that it was furloughing up to 90 percent of its American workforce. That includes hotel and hospitality staff. Those affected by the furlough will receive two weeks of pay and will have health insurance premiums paid through June 30.
Those won’t be the only or the last jobs affect in the Garden State by the pandemic.
According to the AHLA, COVID-19 has cost the state nearly 36,750 jobs in the industry. When factoring in businesses supported by local hotels, the job losses exceed 88,000.
As of Thursday, New Jersey has reported 51,027 diagnosed cases of coronavirus and 1,700 deaths.
The social distancing guidelines recommended by the Trump Administration have been extended to the end of the month. However, it’s possible the guidelines or similar policies may still be in place come summer, when New Jersey’s peak tourism season would start.
And that’s when the crunch could especially be felt in the state, a state where nearly 1-in-10 jobs are supported directly or indirectly by tourism.
According to the New Jersey Division of Tourism and Travel, more than 110 million visited the state in 2018. Those individuals spent more than $44.7 billion in 2018, including more than $12 billion on hotels. Tourism generated $5 billion in taxes for state and local coffers.
Nearly all of that spending is discretionary, as nearly 91 percent of visitors came to New Jersey for leisure.