(The Center Square) – Thousands of New Jersey small business owners applied for grants offered through the New Jersey Economic Development Authority, the organization's leader, Tim Sullivan, said Friday.
The grants of up to $5,000 were available to business with fewer than 10 people to help with economic hardship due to the coronavirus pandemic. About 16,500 applications were received as of Friday, the same day applications were accepted, Sullivan said.
“I don’t think even in our wildest imagination did we think it would go as quickly as it has,” Sullivan said, speaking at Gov. Phil Murphy’s Friday news conference on the pandemic.
The awards will be made early next week, with checks possibly going out later in the week, Sullivan said.
The grant program is part of a package that includes zero interest loans to businesses with less than $5 million in revenue. The application will be published Monday and businesses can apply April 13, Sullivan said.
The program also includes a $10 million capital reserve fund for community banks to protect them from loan defaults.
Businesses will also have access to a $549 billion Paycheck Protection Program issued by the federal government through the Small Business Administration, which opened up its application process on Friday.
The coronavirus pandemic is not just a health crisis but an economic one, Murphy said.
About 33,000 New Jersey residents filed for unemployment Thursday, Murphy said. Anyone wanting to work could search the COVID-19 jobs portal which has more than 44,000 active job listing from more than 540 employers, Murphy said.
Another 113 deaths were announced during Murphy’s Friday news conference, bringing the state's total to 646. An additional 4,372 cases were reported bringing the state’s total to 29,985, the second highest number of cases in the U.S.
Murphy called the coronavirus pandemic one of the greatest tragedies ever to hit the state and the nation.
“And we must have a constant and visible memorial of the tremendous personal toll COVID-19 has had on our communities,” Murphy said. “And since families at this time cannot even hold funerals for their lost loved ones, this is a way, a small way, but I think an important way we can make sure that their loss is not forgotten.”
Murphy issued an executive order requiring all flags be flown at half-staff in honor of the victims of the novel coronavirus.
The governor said he has made no decision on the June 2 primary elections but he doesn’t expect them to happen on that date.
The state’s constitutional officers sent a letter to Murphy asking about the upcoming June 2 primary elections, according to media reports. Murphy said during his Friday news conference he has not made a decision on the elections but he would be “stunned” if they were held on that date.