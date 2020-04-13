(The Center Square) – New Jersey officials are scrambling to process and deliver checks to over 200,000 residents who have filed unemployment claims due to the pandemic.
"There is nothing I want more than to put your hard-earned benefits into your family budget sooner," Gov. Phil Murphy said at a recent coronavirus briefing. “We understand it can get frustrating, we do.”
Murphy said one reason why New Jerseyans may see a delay before they receive their checks is because the Department of Labor is still using a 1980s computer system to handle everything.
“There will be lots of postmortems and one of them on our list will be: how did we get here when we literally need COBOL programmers," Murphy said. “We literally have a system that is 40-plus years old.”
At the briefing, Robert Asaro-Angelo, labor commissioner, reassured New Jerseyans that the Department of Labor was increasing phone lines, training more staff, and providing its staff who are at home with laptops in an effort to speed up the process.
“Know these people are working harder than ever while also worrying about their own families,” Murphy said.
Although delays are expected, Asaro-Angelo said all processed claims would be paid and the federal government will be giving residents an extra $600 a week in unemployment benefits.
"We recognize this is small consolation when the bills are due today," Asaro-Angelo said.
Under the new CARES Act, residents who are self-employed, freelancers, or independent contractors are now eligible for unemployment checks, but the state is still waiting for further guidance from the federal government before they can implement it.
"Meanwhile, these workers should apply for unemployment insurance," the state Department of Labor said in a recent news release. "The application likely will be denied, but that initial denial is a necessary step toward being able to collect the COVID-related benefit.