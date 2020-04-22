(The Center Square) – New Jersey’s murky financial outlook did not get any clearer when the State Treasury released its monthly collections report.
The document showed that March’s lottery receipts fell by more than 27 percent last month, compared to March 2019. As a result, the state took in just $78.3 million for the month, versus $107.6 million a year ago.
The $29.3 million difference added to what was already a slow 2020 for the lottery, the proceeds from which help fund the retirement programs for police and firemen, teachers and other state employees. According to the statement, collections for the first three months of 2020 are at $707.8 million.
That’s down from $805.3 million a year ago.
Making matters worse, of course, is the market upheaval generated by the COVID-19 crisis. A stock market that was roaring in February dropped suddenly as the coronavirus spread globally. On Feb. 12, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at all-time high of 29.551.42. Less than six week later, it was down nearly 11,000 points.
This is not a trend exclusive to New Jersey, though. According to Milliman, Inc., an independent risk management firm, public pensions across the country lost nearly $420 billion in value over the first quarter of 2020. In the span of just a quarter, the Milliman 100 Public Pension Finding Index went from being nearly three-quarters funded to being two-third funded.
“Plans are now at the lowest funding levels since the PPFI began in September 2016, eliminating all of the funding level improvements that were made in 2019,” noted Rebecca A. Sielman, a Milliman principal and consulting actuary, in a quarterly update last week.
While the state made a $3.2 billion contribution, the largest ever, to the system in the 2019 fiscal year, the state’s pension plans still rank among the worst-funded in the nation. As recently as the 2017 fiscal year, New Jersey’s public pension plans were the second-worst funded in the nation, with a funding gap of more than $140 billion.
Despite the uncertainty, Pensions & Investments reported that New Jersey did make its scheduled $684 million payment to the pension programs on March 31. The state has committed to contribute $3.75 billion to the pension coffers this year, with lottery responsible for approximately $1 billion.
However, the state is bracing for more adverse changes to the pensions, which could ultimately affect taxpayers and how much they contribute to the system.
In a statement to bondholders last month as the COVID-19 crisis was starting to unfold, State Treasurer Elizabeth Muoio noted sales of lottery tickets were already dropping.
“It is possible that the State may encounter future increases in the State’s actuarially recommended contributions to the State’s pension plans to the extent that the valuation of pension plans is affected by the deterioration in value in the investment markets,” she wrote.