(The Center Square) – All the money in the world may not ease New Jersey’s woes at the Department of Labor and Workforce Development.
That’s because the problems lie in red tape that comes from the federal government, Labor Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo told the Senate Budget and Appropriations Committee on Tuesday.
The labor commissioner appeared on the last day of hearings on the $32.4 billion fiscal 2021 budget that begins Oct. 1 and ends June 30, 2021.
The Labor Department faced several challenges as about 1.5 million New Jersey residents filed for unemployment since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March and staff members worked from home. Many workers claimed they couldn’t get responses either by phone or email.
The backlog consists of 30,000 to 40,000 residents who as of about three weeks ago still had not received benefits, Asaro-Angelo said. The reasons vary and include challenges in receiving wage reports from out-of-state employers to waiting for information from the applicant’s last company.
Angelo-Asaro said employees had the same access to information at home as the did in the office and that did not slow down claim applications.
Instead the problem lies within the federal employment system, Asaro-Angelo said.
“It doesn’t matter how nice a computer system you have, in the end individual claimants’ issues aren’t about technology,” Asaro-Angelo said. “They are about the failing of eligibility standards they need to meet through.”
The Labor Department received nearly $4 million to upgrade its aging system in the state’s three-month gap budget that covered the months of July, August and September. But that money pales in comparison to what other states have spent modernizing the computer systems at their Labor Departments. For example, neighboring Pennsylvania spent $180 million, Asaro-Angelo testified.
The Labor Department would receive a 0.7 percent increase in the proposed budget.
Angelo-Asaro is the last state department head to testify in budget hearings that began last week. The Senate also heard from the Department of Education, the Department of Corrections and the New Jersey Board of Pardons and Paroles. The Assembly held hearings with the Department of Health, the Department of Human Services, the Department of Transportation, the Motor Vehicle Commission and NJ Transit.
The public was not allowed to testify before the committee, but 53 citizens and organizations submitted written testimony, according to information from the Legislature.
State lawmakers are expected to have a few sticking points when negotiating the $32.4 billion budget, including a proposal by Gov. Phil Murphy that would give each child born in New Jersey whose families make $131,000 or less for a family of four. The bonds are expected to costs the state about $80 million a year.
Democrats and Republicans say they are concerned about school mental health services. The money was cut from the budget of the Department of Children and Families.
Sen. Teresa Ruiz, D-Essex, has filed a bill that would increase school funding by $331 million so that all school districts would be fully funded. She says some schools are receiving less funding due a funding formula that began in 2019.
“While it does reallocate some money from overfunded districts, it is simply not enough as schools across the state face increased operating costs,” Ruiz said. “Many are struggling to find a way to cover PPE, sanitizing supplies, and computers, on top of their typical expenses.”