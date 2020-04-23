(The Center Square) – New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy once again called on the federal government to help states meet budget shortfalls after learning money received from the CARES Act comes with limitations.
“Yesterday, we received bad news from the Treasury Department when they issued guidance on how we can use funding from the CARES Act,” Murphy said during his Thursday news conference. “I was assured that funding from the CARES Act would be able to be used flexibly by states. Those assurances, apparently, were empty.”
Much of the $1.8 billion coming to the state is unusable due to the federal government’s restrictions, the governor said.
“Without additional flexibility, we will likely have to return a good chunk of it to the federal government,” he said.
The $1.8 billion was not enough to begin with, he said. “We will fight this to the death.”
“If the federal government doesn’t do its job and support New Jersey families, we may not be able to keep our teachers, cops, firefighters and paramedics employed, the very people who are on the front lines every day,” Murphy said. “Sadly, the message from Washington to our first responders and to our educators is clear: As you work tirelessly to stop this pandemic, to keep people safe, our national leadership thinks you are not essential, that you should fear for your jobs.”
New Jersey is one of the states hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, second only to New York. On Thursday, Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli reported an additional 307 new COVID-19 related deaths and additional 4,427 positive tests. The total number of cases is 99,989 and the number of deaths is 5,358. About 46,000 people are out of the two-week incubation window, Murphy said.
The numbers of new hospitalizations continue to align with the number of discharges, but there is more to consider before the state can reopen, the governor said.
“Having a robust and greatly expanded testing program in place is vital to us being able to begin reopening our state,” Murphy said. “We need to be able to roughly double our testing capacity as a benchmark.”
The state will test all 1,200 residents and 4,300 staff members at New Jersey’s five state developmental centers using a new saliva-based test developed by Rutgers University.
The tests can be done instead of nasal and throat swabs and are expanding the state’s testing capacity. Some of the state’s largest hospitals are already using the test, Murphy said.