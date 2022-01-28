(The Center Square) – Gov. Phil Murphy wants to use $7 million in American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds to invest in technology, including gunshot detection technology, to reduce gun violence.
The governor made the announcement with Acting Attorney General Andrew J. Bruck. The two also said 25 non-profit organizations will receive $8.2 million in grants for community-based violence intervention (CBVI) programs, which the two claimed marks the largest such investment in state history.
“Combating gun violence is a multi-faceted problem that requires a multi-faceted approach,” Murphy said in a statement. “The funding announced today will provide resources to both law enforcement agencies and community partners, equipping them with much-needed resources as we continue to fight the epidemic of gun violence.”
In October, Murphy and the governors of three other Northeastern states announced an agreement to share crime gun data. Under the accord, which they said would help stem gun violence in their states, law enforcement agencies in the four states planned to share data to identify and arrest lawbreakers, including dealers, traffickers and straw purchasers.
Earlier this week, state Sen. Michael Testa, R-Vineland, said the state’s release of prisoners will make new Jerseyans less safe. Testa cited a new report that between March 2020 and June 2021, the state released more than 5,300 prisoners early because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Governor Murphy just let 40% of the prisoners out of our jails, and now he’s spending millions so police can track the people he released who are out on the streets committing crimes again,” Testa said in a statement. “The governor’s progressive logic is dizzying.”