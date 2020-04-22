(The Center Square) – New Jersey higher education institutions are expected to receive approximately $325 million under the CARES act in the upcoming weeks.
“It’s early in the process, and the institutions are determining the best, quickest, and most efficient way to get the funding to the students who need it,” Eugene Lepore, executive director of the New Jersey Association of State Colleges and Universities, told The Center Square.
Public colleges will receive approximately $238 million in aid, while private colleges, seminaries, and technical and trade schools will receive the rest.
“There are two tranches of direct aid from the CARES act that are coming out," Lepore said. "The first tranche is the aid that goes directly to the students, and the second is for institutional support."
In order to receive aid, the higher education institutions must agree to give at least 50 percent of aid to students in the form of emergency financial aid grants.
“Each institution may develop its own system and process for determining how to allocate these funds, which may include distributing the funds to all students or only to students who demonstrate significant need,” U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos said recently in a letter to colleges. “I would like to encourage the leadership of each institution to prioritize your students with the greatest need, but at the same time consider establishing a maximum funding threshold for each student to ensure that these funds are distributed as widely as possible.”
Rutgers University, New Jersey’s largest university, will receive a total of $54.2 million in aid.
“The first $27 million, which we expect to flow shortly, will be used for direct relief to students,” Dory Devlin, spokeswoman for Rutgers University recently told NJ.com.
Higher education officials are hoping for more aid to offset losses.
“There is a continued need for more institutional support beyond what’s in the CARES act based on the estimates of the fiscal impact that is happening at each of the institutions,” Lepore said.