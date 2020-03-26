(The Center Square) – Data released Thursday by the U.S. Department of Labor showed that new unemployment claims in New Jersey have skyrocketed in the wake of the mass shutdowns aimed at "flattening the curve" of the coronavirus.
For the week ending March 21, New Jersey filed 155,454 new claims for unemployment – compared to just 9,467 the prior week – a more than 1,500 percent increase.
The number of new claims was fifth highest in the country. Pennsylvania led the way with 378,908 new claims, and nationally there were about 3.3 million new claims, a record.
A wave of unemployment claims was expected after Gov. Phil Murphy and many other governors around the country shut down vast swathes of the economy in an effort to slow the spread of the deadly coronavirus.
The latest numbers on coronavirus cases show New Jersey with 4,402 diagnosed cases and 62 deaths, numbers that are expected to continue to rise.