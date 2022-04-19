(The Center Square) – More than $40 million in contracts for a series of projects ranging from a tunnel rehabilitation to helping the agency prepare for severe weather have been approved by the New Jersey Transit Board of Directors.
The board approved a $6 million contract with Union Paving, the first for “early action” work on the Delco Lead Storage and Inspection Facility project in New Brunswick. When completed, officials said, it will create a safe haven for rail cars and locomotives during severe weather.
“The Delco Lead project will improve continuity of service by allowing us to quickly restore service even after the most severe weather-related impacts,” NJ Transit President & CEO Kevin S. Corbett said in a news release. The project is part of a larger resiliency initiative the agency launched following Superstorm Sandy.
The board also approved a roughly $32.5 million contract to rehabilitate the Roseville Tunnel, built between 1908 and 1911, on the Lackawanna Cutoff Restoration Project between Port Morris and Andover.
The rehabilitation is part of a project to restore passenger rail service from Port Morris to a new proposed station in Andover. Officials say the Lackawanna Cutoff Restoration Project should be completed in late 2026.
The board also approved a $2.5 million contract with Giesecke+Devrient of Munich, Germany, as part of the agency’s Fare Modernization Program.
In a news release, New Jersey Department of Transportation Commissioner and NJ Transit Board Chairwoman Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti said the project was “the next step in a complete modernization” of the agency’s fare collection system.