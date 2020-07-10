(The Center Square) – With more than a third of its revenue going toward mass transit, New Jersey neared the top of a recent analysis of what percentage of its gas tax proceeds are funneled toward projects beyond standard road improvements.
The Reason Foundation, a nonprofit think tank, ranked New Jersey third among all states diverting gas taxes toward other initiatives. Researchers with the organization compiled their findings into a policy brief.
According to the new report, 33.9 percent, or $360.4 million, of New Jersey’s gas taxes were directed toward mass transit, according to a review of the state’s fiscal year 2018. A total of $1.06 billion was collected that year.
The Garden State has a number of specific accounts set in place to capture slices of the income stream. Ten percent, or $106.7 million, of the gas taxes collected in 2018, for example, went toward an account dedicated to New Jersey Transit’s rail infrastructure needs. In all, nine separate accounts are in place.
New Jersey is not the only northeastern state using portions of its gas tax revenues for miscellaneous projects. New York and Rhode Island ranked No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, in the most recent ranking.
Mass transit has been a common source of the diverted funds, but some states have diverted the dollars for other purposes, including bicycle and pedestrian projects, law enforcement and education.
In the policy brief, Baruch Feigenbaum, senior managing director of transportation policy with the Reason Foundation, drew a correlation between gas tax diversions and roadway conditions.
“Unsurprisingly, New York, Rhode Island and New Jersey not only have the three highest diversion rates, but also rank at the bottom (45th, 48th and 50th), respectively, on the overall value for money ranking in Reason’s annual highway report,” Feigenbaum wrote.
Of the regional trend, Feigenbaum wrote, “Large diversions are common in northeast states, and drivers suffer where road quality is worse and costs higher than nationwide.”
Big picture, Feigenbaum in his analysis called on lawmakers in New Jersey and other states to reconsider the practice of diverting these funds for projects beyond roadway improvements.
“By violating the users-pay/users-benefit principle, diversion poses both immediate and long-term threats to transportation funding,” Feigenbaum wrote. “Diversions can leave roads and highways underfunded.”
For their part, New Jersey officials have been open about how gas tax funds are used. A 2019 news release from Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy pointed to a 2016 law that set the parameters for the current gas tax.
More than $4 billion in the past half-decade has gone toward New Jersey Transit projects, alongside local, county and state road and bridge work.
“This dedicated revenue stream has enabled us to disburse billions in funding across the state to bolster our transportation infrastructure and keep New Jersey moving forward,” State Treasurer Elizabeth Maher Muoio said in a statement.
In the road ahead, Feigenbaum in the policy brief called on lawmakers in states prone to diverting gas tax revenues to consider legislation ended or curtailing the practice.
“States could enact legislation or constitutional amendments that prevent diversions of gas tax revenue in the first place,” Feigenbaum said. “Georgia’s constitution, for example, restricts the use of motor fuel tax revenue to roads and bridges for construction, maintenance and funding.”
The Reason Foundation’s findings did not draw a clear partisan correlation to the states most frequently drawing on gas tax revenues. States with Democrat and Republican strongholds and governing leadership each showed up on the list.
Texas, which ranked No. 7 on the list, actually diverted the largest dollar amount of its gas tax revenues in its 2018 fiscal year – $900 million – though the appropriation represented 24 percent of the overall $3.67 billion funding source.
Beyond New York and Rhode Island, other top-ranking diverting states included Michigan (33.9 percent, $770 million) and Maryland (32.5 percent, $365 million).