(The Center Square) – New Jersey plans to spend $634 million over the next three years to expand home and community-based Medicaid services for older adults and individuals with disabilities.
The feds have signed off on the state’s plan to use federal American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds to expand home and community-based services under the state’s NJ FamilyCare Medicaid program, which serves about 2 million residents. The plan includes $329 million in federal funding.
“We are prioritizing independence, community options and person-centered care,” Acting Human Services Commissioner Sarah Adelman said in an announcement. “Importantly, this plan was devised with significant public input gathered during group calls, a public listening session and emails. It was vital that we listen and take advantage of this opportunity to make New Jersey a stronger and more resilient place to live. This plan reflects that goal, and we’re thrilled by the approval.”
Among its provisions, the plan increased the Personal Care Assistant rate to $23 per hour to help the workforce that cares for older adults needing home care services. It also increases the Personal Preference Program rate to $19 per hour for those hiring and managing someone to provide home care services.
State officials say they are in talks with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services on more than $100 million in “additional proposals.”