(The Center Square) – New Jersey will pay roughly $53 million to the families of 119 veterans who died from COVID-19 while in the care of state veterans’ homes during the pandemic’s early days.
The settlements average $445,000 per family. A member of the administration of Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat, said the state opted to make the settlements for various reasons, including that it “will hopefully allow them to move forward without years of protracted and uncertain litigation.”
The administration did not issue a formal announcement about the settlement and payouts. A Murphy spokesperson declined the opportunity to provide an on-the-record statement to The Center Square.
On March 31, 2020, the New Jersey Department of Health issued a directive barring nursing homes from turning away patients who tested positive for COVID-19, a mandate that was subsequently rescinded. The order mirrored one issued in New York.
Of New Jersey’s more than 26,000 confirmed COVID-19 deaths, more than 8,000 were reported in long-term care facilities in the state. According to state numbers, New Jersey’s three state-operated veterans’ homes – in Menlo Park, Paramus and Vineland – have reported more than 150 COVID-19 deaths.
In October 2020, the U.S. Department of Justice opened a civil-rights investigation into how veterans’ homes handled the COVID-19 outbreak.
State Sen. Joe Pennacchio, R-Montville, said the settlements underscore the need for a full investigation and legislative hearings.
“New Jerseyans are once again paying for the mismanagement of the pandemic by the Murphy administration,” Pennacchio said in a statement.
“After 10,000 nursing and veterans home residents paid with their lives, millions of New Jersey taxpayers will be forced to pay with their wallets to settle claims of negligence and incompetence made against the administration,” Pennacchio added. “The settlement is yet another attempt by the Murphy administration to prevent a full and transparent investigation into the tragic decisions that led [to] thousands of preventable deaths.”
The governor’s office contends it has made several reforms amid the pandemic, including appointing Adjutant General and Commissioner of the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs Brigadier General Dr. Lisa J. Hou. Hou has a medical background and previously served as the joint surgeon of the New Jersey National Guard.
“A handful of the mourning families may be satisfied with a monetary settlement, but there are thousands more who would rather have answers,” Pennacchio said. “At every turn, however, the Murphy administration has resisted the efforts of grieving families, legislators, and the press to understand why so many of our frail and elderly veterans and nursing home residents died needlessly.”