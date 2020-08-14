(The Center Square) – New Jersey Republicans say Gov. Phil Murphy’s plan to hold the Nov. 3 general election mostly by mail will cause chaos and is an abuse of power.
The plan announced Friday will require the Secretary of State’s office to mail ballots to all New Jersey voters by Oct. 5. Residents can return them by mail, at a dropbox, or at a polling place on Election Day.
At least 50 percent of each county’s polls are required to be open on Election Day and one will be open in each municipality, according to Murphy’s proposal.
All mail-in ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 3 and received no later than 8 p.m. Nov. 10.
Murphy said the issue shouldn’t be controversial.
“Our plan is built around a simple principle: Making sure voting is safe for you and secure for democracy,” Murphy said. “It means every eligible voter should be eligible to vote, every vote should be safe, every vote should be secure and every vote should count.”
The move will create chaos in all elections, including the presidential election, said Republican Sen. Michael Testa, who cited July’s election, which was completed partially by mail.
“We have heard numerous instances of our constituents receiving letters from election officials well after the primary saying their ballots could not be counted because they arrived after the deadline, despite the voters saying the ballots were mailed on time,” Testa said. “Is this the kind of doubt and confusion the governor should be injecting into a presidential election? There’s absolutely no need for that.”
Sen. Steven Oroho, and Assembly members Hal Wirth and Parker Space called the move an “abuse of power” in a joint statement, saying the voters should decide how they want to cast their ballot.
“Even top health experts stated there’s no need not to have in-person voting,” the Republicans said. “And other regional states, including Connecticut, have shown in-person voting can be done safely.”
President Donald Trump has said he opposes mail-in voting and has criticized the United States Postal Service.
“The United States Postal Serve and its necessary funding is being turned into a political football by those who simply don’t believe in expanding ballot access,” Murphy said. “We will not let these political issues disenfranchise voters or suppress anyone’s ability or right to vote.”
On Thursday, the Assembly State and Local Government Committee advanced a series of bills addressing mail-in voting including one that requires the Secretary of State to conduct and educational campaign.
Those bills are under consideration by Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin.