The statewide primary election for New Jersey is on Tuesday, July 7. The filing deadline to run passed on March 30, 2020. Candidates are running in elections for the following offices:
• U.S. Senate (1 seat)
• U.S. House (12 seats)
• State Senate District 25 (special election)
• State House District 25 (special election)
Ballotpedia is also covering local elections in the following areas:
• Essex County
• Hudson County
New Jersey's primary election was postponed from June 2 to July 7 in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Candidates are competing to advance to the general election scheduled for Nov. 3, 2020.
New Jersey’s primary is the 30th to take place in the 2020 election. The next primary is on July 14 in Maine.
