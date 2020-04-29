(The Center Square) – New Jersey’s state parks and golf courses will open Saturday at sunrise with a mandate that residents continue to follow social distancing guidelines, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Wednesday.
The order also allows counties to reopen their parks.
Murphy said facial coverings are not mandated but are strongly recommended.
The decision was not based on any requests or a result of pressure from protesters, Murphy said, but he took into account the mental health effects of being outside.
“With all due respect to all the pressure that’s been out there, we couldn’t frankly care,” Murphy said during his Wednesday news conference. “We make this call based on data, science, fact.”
The state’s stay-at-home order remains in effect indefinitely. Schools remained closed until May 15, and Murphy said he plans to make a decision on reopening them before the order expires.
Murphy reiterated the state’s need for federal funding but said he had no reaction to comments President Donald Trump made Tuesday. Trump said if states wanted help with their budgets, they would have to do something about sanctuary cities.
“The only reaction I still have is we are desperately in need of money, and we’re still not in the end zone on the interpretation of the CARES Act,” Murphy said. “And that’s going to be a fraction of what we need overall, and that’s a conversation I look forward to having with the president, I hope sooner than later.”
Murphy and other governors learned last week that the state’s allotment form the federal CARES Act could not be used to help with budget shortfalls. New Jersey received about $1.8 billion, but Murphy said some of that money is unusable.
The governor said he continues to look at the data when determining when he will reopen the state’s economy.
Another 329 deaths were reported on Wednesday, and the state’s total is now at 6,289. Health officials reported 2,481 new cases, bringing the total 116,264.
The number of COVID-19 patients discharged from state hospitals in a 24-hour period that ended Tuesday at 2 p.m. was 474, higher than the number of new hospitalizations, which was 426.
Murphy also issued another executive order that allows electronic signatures for petitions for city or county referendums.
“No one should be out going door-to-door, either campaigning or collecting signatures,” Murphy said.
A generic template of an online form will be available on line Friday, according to a statement by Murphy.