(The Center Square) – Some New Jersey prison inmates will be released to serve at least part of their sentence under home confinement due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gov. Phil Murphy issued an executive order Friday that will allow the Department of Corrections to release some inmates to mitigate the possible spread of the virus in the prison system.
“This is not for individuals who have committed a serious offense,” Department of Corrections Commissioner Marcus Hicks said. “The populations we will be considering are those age 60 and over, those with high risk medical conditions based on CDC and DOH guidance, those presenting high risk for severe illness or death and those maxing out in three months and those recently considered for parole.”
The decisions will be made by an emergency medical home confinement board, Hicks said.
“At this moment we don’t have an exact count of how many individuals this will impact," Hicks said. "There may be duplication between the categories, but we will be working diligently to generate those lists and get this process started."
Those released will still be under DOC supervision, Hicks said.
One state prison inmate has died from COVID-19 and another 20 inmates have tested positive, Hicks said. So far, 129 staff members have tested positive.
“Social distancing is extremely hard to accomplish in a prison setting.” Murphy said. “Allowing some of our most vulnerable individuals who do not pose a public safety threat to temporarily leave prison will protect both their health and the health of those working in our correctional facilities.”
Seven states and the federal government have already implemented similar policies, Murphy said.
State health officials reported an additional 233 deaths due to the virus, which brings the state total to 1,932 since Thursday. Another 3,627 positive cases were reported for a total of 54,588.
Currently 7,570 New Jersey residents are hospitalized due to the virus with 1,679 in critical or intensive care. The number of patients on a ventilator is 1,663. Thus far, 682 residents have been discharged from hospitals.
Murphy said the holiday weekend was not the time to “let our foot off the gas.”
“I know this Easter weekend is one where we are used to gathering together in worship, for children’s Easter egg hunts, and for family meals,” Murphy said. “We can’t do that this year. Staying apart this year is the surest way we’ll be able to gather again next Easter.”