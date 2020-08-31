(The Center Square) – New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy agreed to allow restaurants to open at 25 percent capacity, but some Republicans say the order is still too restrictive.
Restaurants may open at 6 p.m. Friday as the Labor Day weekend begins, about two months after he rescinded a similar executive order that would have reopened restaurants at limited capacity July 2. Murphy said he would be “absolutely stunned” if restaurants did not reopen this time.
The executive order restricts parties to eight people or fewer, and servers must bring food and drink to the tables. Staff members are required to wear masks and diners must wear masks when they are not seated at their table.
State Republican lawmakers said they were happy to see restaurants reopening, but they worried it might be too little, too late.
“There is no reason to put a 25 percent limit here when social distancing and table spacing will be a natural cap,” said Assemblywoman Serena DiMaso, R-Monmouth. “Giving people four days’ notice to open inside is also troublesome, especially for those who do not have the ability for outdoor dining.”
The damage to the restaurant industry may be irreversible, according to Sen. Declan O’Scanlon, R-Monmouth.
“As the Governor and his brain trust fiddled, the restaurant industry has burned,” O’Scanlon said. “New Jersey is months behind surrounding states in reopening which has needlessly devastated this critical industry, destroyed thousands of businesses and tens of thousands of jobs, yet analysis of numerous health metrics, including the rate of transmission, cases and deaths shows there was zero discernible health benefit.”
Sen. Anthony Bucco said Murphy should consider allowing restaurants to open at more than 25 percent capacity.
“While the coronavirus risk steadily dropped over the summer, our restaurants continued to refine plans to keep indoor diners safe,” Bucco said. “We should give New Jersey restaurants a chance to show that their plans work, and allow hundreds of thousands of hospitality workers the opportunity to start earning a paycheck once again.”
The executive order requires restaurants to keep windows open and air conditioners on for airflow.
Murphy said he will not hesitate to close indoor dining again if the number of COVID-19 cases increase again.
“I certainly hope not to,” Murphy said. “It would be a sustained increase of metrics that Judy (Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli), and Tina (State Epidemiologist Christina Tan) and the rest of us follow, so it wouldn’t be one day or even a couple of days. And I think we would also furthermore try to have some qualitative sense around the data as to whether or not it was coming, in fact, from the indoor dining steps we have taken as opposed to some out-of-control party in somebody’s basement.”
A separate executive order allows movie theaters and indoor performance venues to reopen Friday at 25 percent capacity or up to 150 people. Customers are required to wear face masks, and social distancing is required.
Murphy also issued an executive order that extends the capacity limits for religious ceremonies, weddings, funerals, memorial services and political activities to 25 percent or 150 people, whichever is less.