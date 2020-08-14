(The Center Square) – New Jersey’s tax revenues are down just 0.6 percent over the past 13 months when compared to the same 13-month period in the previous year, according to figures released by the state’s Treasury Department.
The state collected $34.9 billion, compared to $35.1 collected last year, according to the figures.
Sales tax collections are down 1.8 percent at $9.78 billion, but did show some improvements in July.
July tax revenues were $5.136 billion, a 120 percent increase over last year. The increase is attributed to the receipt of corporate and income tax payments that were delayed from April to July, according to the Treasury Department.
The numbers don’t support claims of a nearly $10 billion budget deficit touted by Gov. Phil Murphy, Republican state Sen. Steven Oroho said.
The Legislature agreed to let Murphy borrow $9.9 billion from the federal government to make up for shortfalls blamed on the novel coronavirus pandemic. Republicans challenged the law in New Jersey Superior Court, saying it was unconstitutional.
The court ruled the borrowing plan did not violate the state constitution but did restrict the governor from borrowing more than needed. Murphy will have to certify the need with revenue figures from the Treasury Department.
“The realized revenue data provided by Treasury doesn’t support the governor’s continued insistence that New Jersey needs to borrow billions,” Oroho said in a statement. “The Governor and Treasurer must correct the materially misleading information that was filed with the financial community based on the most dire estimates from May before the state had started to reopen and the economy and tax collections had begun to recover.”
Oroho noted the estimated numbers showed a $200 billion revenue decline.
“The administration was predicting a catastrophic 30% drop in sales tax revenue and other large declines that the governor said would force the layoff of up to 200,000 public employees if he didn’t get approval for his massive borrowing scheme,” Oroho said. “Given the new data and vastly improved revenue trends, the governor’s case for borrowing billions is growing weaker by the day.”
Others have questioned borrowing plan. Regina Egea, president of the Garden State Initiative, said the just because the court said Murphy he can borrow doesn’t mean he should.
“A reliance on debt to finance a spending level that annually drives up all our taxes and cost of living will sentence New Jersey for decades to remain last in business climate and first in outmigration,” Egea said in a statement. “Bonding that is undertaken as a last resort to meet the FY 2021 budget deficit must only be for one-time expenses, not a deferral of our well documented imbalance in spending.”
The revenue numbers will be used when Murphy prepares his budget proposal, which will be submitted to the legislature Aug. 25.