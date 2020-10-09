(The Center Square) – Local counties and municipalities will split $60 million from the Coronavirus Relief Fund (CRF) to help cities and counties deal with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Phil Murphy announced.
The fund distribution will be based on population, infection rates and the economic hit from the pandemic, he said.
“We know these funds will be a welcome lifeline of support for essential government services and New Jersey’s taxpayers,” Murphy said.
Murphy made his announcement with Democratic Reps. Andy Kim and Donald Norcross.
“The CARES Act has delivered critical federal resources to our state, and distributing this CRF funding to those county and local governments who have yet to receive relief will have a profound impact,” Norcross said.
New Jersey’s County Boards of Social Services will split $10 million from the CRF.
“The County Boards of Social Services have been on the front lines supporting New Jersey residents enrolling in vital assistance programs like Medicaid, NJ SNAP and Income Assistance Benefits," said DHS Commissioner Carole Johnson. "The dollars will provide much needed support as they continue to respond to the needs of New Jerseyans during the ongoing pandemic."
The CRF money comes from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. New Jersey received $2.4 billion but much of that has not been spent, according to a report from the New Jersey State Auditor, published on Sept. 30, which showed $1.5 billion remained.
The $60 million is a small amount compared to what Murphy promised local governments in May, Senate Republicans said in a “NJ Budget Brief.”
“In August, Governor Murphy reduced his original commitment of $250 million to support the emergent needs of local governments by more than half to $120 million, and changed the name of the promised fund to the “Local Government Emergency Fund,” claiming the money would support ‘towns’ needs for public health resilience,’” the Republicans said.
Republicans also accused Murphy of failing to use CARES money to help local businesses.
“The governor vetoed legislation that would have made $100 million of additional CARES Act funding available to small businesses, including restaurants and other hospitality service businesses and nonprofits,” the senators said in their brief. “While other states have made far more funding from their CARES Act block grants available to help businesses and nonprofits to survive and safely reopen, New Jersey has billions sitting unspent in state accounts.”
Murphy has repeatedly said the federal government should provide help to states and local governments. The issue has been a sticking point on coronavirus negotiations between US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and White House officials.
“Clearly, Governor Murphy’s strategy of hoarding money in the hopes the federal law will change continues, even while local governments sorely need funding to affirmatively support business reopenings, enhance cleaning of public places, and facilitate and enforce social distancing in public places,” Republicans said in their brief.