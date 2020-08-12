(The Center Square) – The New Jersey Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that a $9.9 billion borrowing plan proposed by Gov. Phil Murphy did not violate the state’s constitution.
Murphy was sued by the New Jersey Republican State Committee, Sen. Declan O’Scanlon, Sen. Hal Wirths and two residents who said the state would suffer “immediate and irreparable harm “if the governor went through with is plan to borrow the funds from the federal government.
Republicans had asked Murphy to wait for the latest revenue figures before committing to borrowing.
“Murphy and his Democrat allies have followed a spend-first approach to public money,” Sen. Anthony Bucco said in a statement Wednesday. “The $10 billion will be spent and the damage will be done, left for current and future generations of New Jersey residents to clean up.”
Murphy said borrowing was the last resort.
“Absent this step, I have yet to hear one idea from its opponents as to how they will move us forward,” Murphy last month after the Legislature approved the plan.
Murphy can borrow up to $2.7 billion before the current budget year ends Sept. 30 and can borrow the remainder during the shortened fiscal 2021. He said previously the state needs money for “everything” but did not have specifics.
“We guess it might take as much as 12 weeks to execute this plan,” Murphy said. “I hope it’s faster but it largely brings us through the period of the budget.”
Murphy will submit a budget for the 2021 fiscal year to legislators on Aug. 25.