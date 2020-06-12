(The Center Square) – New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said the state is suing the city of Asbury Park over its decision to allow indoor dining.
The Asbury Park City Council unanimously approved a measure allowed restaurants to open on Monday provided they follow guidelines Murphy set for other indoor businesses of a 25 percent capacity or up to 50 people.
Murphy’s latest order allowed outdoor dining and the reopening of nonessential retailers, with limitations.
“We've tried to work with the governing body of Asbury Park to resolve the issue of indoor dining,” Murphy said. “Because they haven't done so, will bring a lawsuit today against the city government of Asbury Park.”
The governor did not say if he planned to send police there to enforce his executive order.
Deputy Mayor Amy Quinn said in a Facebook post the city only added “the ability to eat and drink” to Murphy’s order.
“The actions of the Asbury Park governing party, a great community in this state, bless their hearts, their actions are inconsistent with my executive order,” Murphy said Thursday. “We cannot have one set of rules for one town and another for another town. We move as one state guided by science and data period.”
Some lawmakers said they support Asbury Park’s plan.
“They have a duty to help their constituents when the Governor is being completely arbitrary in his reopening plans,” said Sen. Serena DiMaso, R-Monmouth. “Allowing for more indoor gatherings but excluding restaurants makes no sense.”
Other states are in the regions reopening restaurants for indoor dining, at least partially. Five New York regions, the Finger Lakes, Mohawk Valley, Southern Tier, North County and Central New York, reopened indoor dining on Friday. Pennsylvania is allowing indoor dining in some counties.
“At some point, if a higher level of government attempts to force a lower one to turn on the very people both took an oath to serve, it becomes the right, in fact the obligation, of the lower level to refuse to comply,” said Sen. Declan O’Scanlon. “Unless the governors of the 49 other states have abandoned science, it is now painfully obvious that the Murphy administration has abandoned common sense.”