(The Center Square) – New Jersey is sending millions in grants to help redo a busy Middlesex County intersection.
The improvement of the Route 9 and Main Street intersection “stands as the most significant transportation infrastructure improvement undertaken in Woodbridge Township in more than a decade,” Woodbridge Mayor John E. McCormac said in an announcement.
It “will pave the way for community revitalization and smart development in Woodbridge, with the roads to accompany the resulting growth,” the mayor added.
The state is funding the project with a $12 million County Aid Grant from the state Transportation Trust Fund (TTF). It also provided a $1.3 million Local Aid Infrastructure Fund (LAIF) grant for design costs, Steve Schapiro, press manager for the New Jersey Department of Transportation, told The Center Square.
As part of the project, crews will widen the road, upgrade traffic signals and make other changes to relieve traffic congestion and improve pedestrian access along the corridor.
“Providing state funding to county governments so they can keep their transportation infrastructure in a state of good repair is critically important,” New Jersey Department of Transportation Assistant Commissioner of Planning, Multimodal, and Grants Administration Michael Russo said in an announcement. “The aid we are providing to Middlesex County will help improve the Route 9/Main Street intersection without burdening local taxpayers.”