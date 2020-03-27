(The Center Square) – The number of New Jersey deaths from the novel coronavirus officially passed 100 on Friday as Gov. Phil Murphy announced more funding and hospital beds.
Twenty-seven deaths related to the virus were reported Friday, bringing the state’s total to 108. An additional 1,982 residents tested positive, bringing the state’s total to 8,825.
Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said she expected to see a surge in demand for critical care hospital beds by April. State officials are opening a 250-bed facility at the Meadowlands Convention Center in the next few days and plan to open other sites at the New Jersey Convention Center in Edison and the Atlantic City Convention Center.
The governor is advancing $140 million in payments to health care facilities to prepare them for coronavirus-related costs.
The state has also set up a website where medical personnel can sign up to help treat patients affected by the coronavirus.
Murphy said again he was not surprised by the numbers and emphasized the importance of testing the right people in his daily news conference.
“The fact that we have among – if not the – highest positivity rates is a good thing, and shows we are using our limited resources to their highest and best use,” Murphy said. “Testing the ‘worried well’ and the asymptomatic would be an inappropriate use of our testing supplies, an unnecessary stress on our labs, and would not provide us with the critical data we need to get out in front, and stay out in front.”
On Saturday, testing sites at Bergen Community College in Paramus and PNC Arts Center in Holmdel will be testing symptomatic health care workers and personnel only. The sites will open back up to the public Monday.
Murphy once again stressed the need for residents to stay six feet apart. State officials are still receiving many reports of essential businesses that are not implementing social distancing. A social distancing guide for retailers was added to the state’s coronavirus website.
State officials are also hearing of nonessential businesses remaining open despite Murphy’s executive order. The response to those reports depends on their nature, said Col. Patrick Callahan, superintendent of the New Jersey State Police.
When asked about charges business owners could face, Callahan said, “We haven’t gotten to that point yet.”
Charges could be filed against residents who defy the governor’s order to limit social gatherings to 10 people or fewer. Those charges could range from disorderly conduct to obstruction.
The governor announced in a news release that nearly 205,000 New Jersey residents who receive funds from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive extra benefits Sunday and additional benefits in April at a cost of $70 million to the state.