(The Center Square) – The state is doling out another $10 million in federal American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds for the third phase of the Sustain & Serve NJ Program.
The initiative, which the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) launched in December 2020, provides eligible entities money to buy meals from New Jersey-based restaurants negatively impacted by COVID-19. The meals are then distributed to families in need at no cost.
“Through Sustain & Serve NJ, we are fueling the economic recovery of our vital restaurant industry while helping to alleviate food insecurity within our state’s communities, two top priorities for Governor Murphy as we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic,” NJEDA Chief Executive Officer Tim Sullivan said in a news release.
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy “has often called Sustain & Serve a ‘grand slam.’ I wholeheartedly agree,” Sullivan added. “With [this] announcement, we look forward to getting additional funding into the hands of organizations statewide to buy even more meals in the months ahead.”
The state has awarded nearly $45 million under the program.
As part of the program’s first two phases, the NJEDA awarded more than $34 million to 31 organizations across New Jersey. Since February 2021, recipients have purchased two million meals from more than 400 restaurants in every New Jersey county.
The $10 million for the third phase is expected to help buy one million meals.