(The Center Square) – New Jersey plans to dish out $75 million to school districts statewide to help with capital maintenance needs and further “address COVID-19 concerns.”
“School districts share our goal of providing students with healthy and safe learning spaces, which is especially crucial during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Acting Department of Education Commissioner Dr. Angelica Allen-McMillan said in an announcement.
The New Jersey Schools Development Authority (SDA) will administer the money. Of the $75 million, $50 million will go to the state’s 31 SDA districts, while $25 million will go to “regular operating districts.”
Schools can also use the money to offset project costs incurred during the fiscal year.
Grants range from a $110 regular operating district grant to the Hunterdon County Educational Services Commission to a $393,418 regular operating district grant for Edison Township to a more than $6.4 million SDA district grant allocation for Newark City Schools.
In an announcement, Gov. Phil Murphy said the funds “are critical for making sure our schools remain safe and welcoming spaces for our kids and educators and for ensuring that our school buildings can meet the needs of the future.”
An assortment of state officials joined Murphy for a Friday announcement at the Garfield School District.