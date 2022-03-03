A worker pumps gas at a Lukoil station in Newark, New Jersey, on Wednesday, March 2, 2022. The city council voted unanimously to suspend the business licenses of the two Lukoil stations in the city in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The measure still needs to be approved by the city's business administrator. One of the Newark Lukoil gas station's American franchise owners says he will have to close and lay off 16 local employees if the city suspends his business license.