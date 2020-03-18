(The Center Square) – New Jersey officials said additional hospital beds are being added as the number of coronavirus cases in the state increased Wednesday by 162, for a total of 427. Two additional deaths were reported, bringing the total number in the state to five.
And as the number of cases continue to grow, so does the concern about the health care system, Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said. The state has identified additional capacity that can be brought online, she said during the daily COVID-19 update.
“Two-hundred and sixty additional beds can be brought online and will be prepared today,” she said.
Persichilli didn’t specify the locations, but said 199 were in the north, 11 were in the central region and 50 were in the south. An additional 227 beds are expected to be brought online in the next three to four weeks.
Gov. Phil Murphy announced new resources for the state’s child care providers through the New Jersey Child Care Subsidy Program.
Child care providers that remain open will receive a differential of $100 per child each month above the state reimbursed rate. Providers will be compensated for any children absent due to the virus. Grants will also be available for child care providers to purchase extra supplies for cleaning and sanitization.
Parents impacted by coronavirus will have their subsidy co-payments waived.
The state is also partnering with emergency management, health and United Way officials to use NJ 211 to field calls about COVID-19. Previously announced lines will remain in effect, according to a statement from Murphy.
Four-hundred and seventy calls were made on Tuesday, bringing the total number of calls to 8,600, Persichilli said.
Murphy emphasized the need to social distance during his daily update, saying this is not a time to bring people together.
“We know that many of our houses of worship are facing very real challenges because of our social distancing actions, and we pledge to work with them to seek out creative ways to mitigate their pain and ensure their long-term health,” Murphy said.
The governor said he did not want events to go “underground.”
“We will enforce this aggressively over the next days or weeks, if need be,” Murphy said. “We mean it when we say 50 people.”
State police have been monitoring the situation.
“From what we are gathering, the last few days people have been complying,” said Col. Patrick Callahan, state police superintendent. “But to the governor’s point, if they start or we find otherwise, we will take action.”
Murphy said he expects to give an update on elections Thursday. He will also be meeting with Maj. Gen. Jeffrey Millhorn to discuss how the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers can expand the state’s hospital capacity.