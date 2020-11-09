(The Center Square) – Like several states in the republic, New Jersey likely set an election night record for voter turnout.
According to Ballotpedia, with 73 percent of precincts reporting, roughly 3.3 million ballots had been counted, but the number is expected to exceed four million. Additional votes, including mail-in ballots arriving late, have yet to be counted.
“When all is done and counted, well more than four million New Jerseyans will have voted in this election – the highest number of votes cast in any election in state history,” Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat, said in a tweet. “Our democracy is stronger when everyone participates and every vote is counted.”
It would mark the first time the number of people voting in New Jersey surpassed four million. Those numbers would put turnout in the Garden State in the 63 percent range.
According to numbers from the New Jersey Division of Elections, the state had more than 6.4 million registered voters on Election Day, including 38.9 percent registered as Democrats. Just 22.3 percent are registered Republicans, while 37.6 percent are registered as unaffiliated.
About six in 10 voters (59.4 percent) cast ballots for former Vice President Joe Biden, while 39.3 percent voted for President Donald Trump. The Libertarian ticket topped the list of third-party candidates, pulling in 0.6 percent of the vote.
In 2016, the state had 68 percent voter turnout, when more than 3.9 million voters cast ballots. Four years earlier, in 2012, New Jersey saw a 67 percent turnout, when more than 3.6 million people voted.
The 2012 numbers were down from 73 percent in 2008 when more than 3.9 million people voted and 2004 when more than 3.6 million people cast ballots.
In terms of turnout, New Jersey has seen higher percentages.
In 1992, for example, when Bill Clinton defeated George H.W. Bush, 82 percent of voters cast ballots. In 1960, when John F. Kennedy narrowly defeated Richard Nixon, the state saw 91 percent of the eligible ballots cast during the election.