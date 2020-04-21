(The Center Square) – As several other states announced reopening strategies, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said his state’s reopening strategy will depend on the availability of testing.
Murphy said the state recorded the highest number of novel coronavirus deaths in a 24-hour period as hospitalizations continue to decline.
The 379 deaths occurred in the 24-hour period from 10 p.m. Sunday and 10 p.m. Monday, bringing the total number of deaths related to the virus to 4,753. Murphy announced an additional 3,643 new positive cases for a total of 92,387 since the pandemic hit the state last month.
The curve is flattening as the number of coronavirus patients released from the hospitals exceeds the number hospitalized, the governor said. Of the more than 7,500 hospitalized, 1,930 are in critical or intensive care and 1,501 are on ventilators, Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said.
“There are still at least weeks to go, and even when we begin to reopen it’s not going to be all at once. We’re punching above our weight and working with all partners including our state’s flagship university at Rutgers University,” Murphy said during his daily news conference, referring to a quick testing protocol under development by the university. “But the federal government must step up in a big way here.”
A federal relief package announced late Tuesday afternoon includes $25 billion that will go to the states for testing.
Billions of funding for state governments to help them with their budgets was not included, but the Trump administration has reportedly promised it will be in the next bill. The Federal Reserve has also indicated it will aid states with their finances.
Fitch downgraded New Jersey’s bond rating to negative from stable on Tuesday, citing the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The rating aligns Fitch with Moody’s and Standards and Poor, Murphy said.
“I am not going to get political and this is no time for politics, but boy, we entered office two-plus years ago and have entered this crisis with a fiscal pea-shooter, given the decades of fiscal mismanagement of this state in one form or the other, and I would love to have a stronger arsenal financially going into not just our administration, but more importantly, into this crisis,” Murphy said.
The state had made a lot of progress in increasing surpluses and rainy day finds in the past two years but they are “blowing through a lot of it,” the governor said.
The New Jersey Infrastructure Bank, or I-Bank, announced Tuesday it will invest $50 million through a bank bond anticipation note to help the state’s 565 municipalities with their fiscal problems. The money may only be used during the state of emergency.
New Jersey residents who did not get relief from student loans under the federal CARES Act should contact their lender about relief offered through a partnership with the state. Borrowers could receive up to 90 days forbearance and have their fees waived without it affecting their credit report. New Jersey
Murphy and other state officials toured a new field medical center in Atlantic City earlier in the day. The governor said he expects the centers to remain in place in anticipation of a second wave of the virus.