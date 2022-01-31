(The Center Square) – New Jersey officials have disclosed a roughly $27 billion increase in liabilities for retiree health benefits, according to an analysis from Moody’s Investors Service.
According to the Moody analysis, the state said its Education Retired Fund liability would increase from $41.7 billion to $67.8 billion. The liabilities for retiree health benefits – known as OPEBs – were largely driven by “higher projected medical costs,” Moody’s said.
The uptick reverses a trend in declining OPEB liabilities for New Jersey, which Moody’s classified as “among the most substantial of the 50 states.”
“The state’s total liability burden is among the highest of all states, comparable to that of Illinois ... as a share of state GDP,” Moody’s said, noting OPEBs made up 28% of New Jersey’s long-term liabilities before the new disclosure.
State Sen. Michael Testa, R-Vineland, a member of the Senate Budget & Appropriations Committee, seized on the revelation and the lack of a formal announcement from the office of Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat.
“The $26 billion increase in debt quietly unveiled by the Murphy administration last week amounts to a new $3,000 financial burden for every man, woman, and child in New Jersey,” Testa said in a statement.
“...While Governor Murphy made an election-year promise to cut State debt by $2.5 billion, we’re now learning after his reinauguration that our long-term debt has actually grown by an astonishing $26 billion,” Testa added. “None of what’s been reported in financial disclosures to Wall Street or to the Legislature squares with what Governor Murphy has said publicly. The Murphy administration’s lack of candor and transparency begs lots of questions about the true state of New Jersey’s finances.”
A spokesperson for Murphy did not immediately respond to a request from The Center Square for comment.