(The Center Square) – New Jersey has the ninth-worst urban roads in the country, a new analysis revealed.
To compile its “Road Conditions and Spending By State: A Situation Unlikely to Improve” study, MoneyGeek said it looked at road quality and investment levels per lane mile in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. It found that spending more on roads did not equate to better roads.
According to the analysis, New Jersey’s capital outlay for roads is the fourth highest in the country. However, nearly a third (29%) of the state’s roads are in poor condition, while 42% are classified as good.
New Jersey’s capital outlay is $36.76 per lane mile, MoneyGeek said.
“Poor roadway conditions within our local communities create additional delays and expenses for our fire, emergency and police first responders,” said James Golden, founder and CEO of the Pavement Management Group, according to MoneyGeek.
“They are absolutely a critical factor in life-or-death situations,” Golden added. “There’s no question that a relatively smooth and distress-free roadway surface would provide a faster and safer route to carry out emergency services than a rough-riding roadway riddled with patches and potholes.”
The District of Columbia has the worst urban road conditions nationwide, according to the analysis, followed by Rhode Island and California. Conversely, Idaho ranked the best in the MoneyGeek analysis, edging out New Hampshire and Alabama.