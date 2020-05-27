(The Center Square) – Despite being heavily impacted by COVID-19, New Jersey’s unemployment compensation trust fund remains in the black, according to recently released figures from state officials.
The Department of Labor and Workforce Development reported that $3.4 billion had been paid to claimants through the middle of May. A portion – $1.38 billion – was funding through the New Jersey trust, with federal CARES Act dollars and other sources covering the balance.
New Jersey Labor Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo said the number of backlogged claims has been going down within his office, based on the most recent statistical information.
“We’re very pleased to see the balance begin to shift … with the number of new claims trending downward, and the number being processed curving upward,” Asaro-Angelo said in a statement.
The department’s recent announcement comes as several independent organizations, including the nonprofit think tank Foundation for Government Accountability, have released reports and analyses on the health of each of the states’ trusts at a time when unemployment compensation claims have reached historic highs.
According to a recent report from the FGA, New Jersey’s unemployment trust fund declined 21.2 percent from Jan. 1 to April 16 – a snapshot that includes the first month of the pandemic and the initial influx of claims.
At the beginning of the year, the trust had a $2.88 billion balance, but dropped to $2.27 billion three-and-a-half months later.
The Tax Foundation is another organization examining the health of states’ unemployment trust funds. Jared Walczak, a researcher with the foundation, said New Jersey has an estimated 13 weeks before its trust reaches insolvency.
Several states, including neighboring New York, have already sought financial assistance from the federal government to cover shortfalls within their own trusts because of the sudden surge in unemployment claims.
New Jersey found itself going down that path more than a decade ago when the unemployment trust was tapped out as claims skyrocketed at the height of the Great Recession. The trust returned to solvency in 2014, under then-Republican Gov. Chris Christie’s administration.
While New Jersey’s unemployment trust is holding its own for the time being, researchers Josh Waters and Jonathan Ingram with the FGA are calling on states to follow the lead of a trio of southeast states that reformed their funding processes for their trusts, pre-pandemic.
By tying unemployment trust contributions more closely to economic conditions at a specific moment in time, Waters and Ingram said states stand a better chance of weathering such storms as pandemic.
“Indexing will allow max unemployment benefits when necessary, like during a pandemic that forces people of work, but ensure program solvency long-term by getting people back to work more quickly when the economy is strong,” Waters said in a statement.
Unemployment rates are other statistics that have been closely watched from one state to the next as the pandemic continues.
According to official results from the state Department of Labor and Workforce Development, New Jersey’s April unemployment rate was 15.3 percent; May figures are anticipated June 18.
Based on their own analysis, Waters and Ingram with the FGA estimate New Jersey’s jobless counts might be around 25.5 percent, or 3.1 percent higher than their predicated national average of 22.4 percent.
A state’s unemployment rate, Waters and Ingram said, does not directly correlate to the health of the unemployment trust.
The three southeast states that reformed their trust funding methodology pre-coronavirus stand to perform better on the other side of the pandemic, they said in the report.
Florida’s unemployment trust fund increased 0.5 percent between Jan. 1 and April 16, despite an estimated unemployment rate of 19.7 percent.
Georgia, which has an estimated 34.3 percent unemployment rate, incurred a 7.7 percent decrease in its trust fund balance in the first quarter of the year. North Carolina, meanwhile, has an estimated 20 percent unemployment rate and a 2-percent drop in its unemployment trust balance in the same time period.