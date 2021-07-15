(The Center Square) – New Jersey’s unemployment recovery outpaces its neighboring states and other blue states, according to a new report.
“New Jersey ranks 17th in terms of unemployment claims recovery for the week of July 5,” WalletHub analyst Jill Gonzalez said in an email to The Center Square discussing the report. “Compared to the beginning of 2020, the number of unemployment claims has dropped by 33%, and it registered only a 15% increase versus the same week of 2019.
“Plus, the number of unemployment insurance initial claims filed since March 15 dropped by 84% compared to the same time period in 2020,” Gonzalez added. “These figures place New Jersey among the top 20 states in the country.”
New Jersey’s recovery ranking of No. 17 was higher than New York (23), Delaware (41) and Pennsylvania (44). Nationally, Kentucky topped the list, followed by South Carolina and Kansas.
Nationally, red states saw a better recovery from unemployment claims for the week of July 5. Red states on average ranked No. 23 compared to blue states, which ranked No. 29 on average, WalletHub said.
Since the pandemic’s start, the Garden State’s recovery ranked No. 19, better than New York (24), Pennsylvania (26) and Delaware (50).
During that period, South Carolina has recovered the most, followed by New Hampshire and Florida. Conversely, Rhode Island ranked at the bottom of the list of all 50 states and the District of Columbia, followed by Delaware and West Virginia.