(The Center Square) – Mirroring a scenario seen across much of the U.S., restaurants, salons and scores of other small businesses have been shuttered for weeks or drastically scaled back operations in New Jersey amid the COVID-19 crisis.
But a local expert dialed in to the small business community said there is one specific small business industry – construction – that has been able to continue at least some of its pre-pandemic activity.
Eileen Kean, state director of the National Federation of Independent Business, said a provision in Gov. Phil Murphy’s stay-at-home order has insulated some construction companies from financial hardship.
While Murphy ordered nonessential construction projects to cease April 10, there are a number of exceptions. Among them are single-family home projects with construction crews of five or fewer employees.
“That was huge to that part of the industry,” Kean said in an interview with The Center Square. “It kept them working.”
But with much of New Jersey inherently immersed in densely populated cities, Kean said there could be challenges ahead for other small businesses in the state looking to reopen their doors – particularly restaurants and bars.
“We’re used to being together, we’re used to being in crowds,” Kean said.
As Murphy’s administration eventually eases restrictions, Kean said social distancing requirements and other still-in-place mandates could prove cumbersome for many restaurants and bars used to making accommodations for large crowds.
“It definitely, in my mind, is going to be the survival of the fittest,” she said. “It’s the ones that have been able to do a good takeout business.”
While an overwhelming majority of the Garden State’s 861,373 small businesses have felt at least some of the impact from the coronavirus, one recent study has suggested New Jersey, overall, is in better shape than most of the country.
Researchers at personal finance website WalletHub ranked New Jersey No. 43 on its list of small businesses most impacted by closures linked to COVID-19.
WalletHub’s overall ranking factored in three specific criteria. New Jersey clocked in at No. 50 in the metric of impact and access to resources. It also received a middling score of No. 29 under the category of business environment and workforce support conditions.
But New Jersey did receive a single-digit rank in one specific metric within the report. In the category of small business financial conditions, the state clocked in at No. 7, meaning the impact is high.
While the challenges ahead will likely be great for all types of businesses – large and small – there is a reason to be optimistic about the mom and pop operations across New Jersey and elsewhere in the U.S., said Susan Scherreik, founding director of the Center for Entrepreneurial Studies at South Orange-based Seton Hall University.
Scherreik, who provided expert analysis in WalletHub’s report, said there are traits in small businesses that will help entrepreneurs weather this storm.
“The good news is that small businesses are more nimble and flexible than larger companies and corporations and are likely to be the first to act on new business opportunities in a post-pandemic world,” Scherreik said.