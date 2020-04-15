(The Center Square) – The latest state revenue numbers haven't been made public yet, but Gov. Phil Murphy says they are “falling off the cliff.”
Murphy reiterated in his Wednesday news conference that all 50 states will need direct cash assistance due to the economy’s shutdown during the COVID-19 pandemic, and he said he discussed that in a call with U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.
“He gets that, to his credit,” Murphy said.
The state remains shut down except for essential businesses as a result of the pandemic. With a COVID-19 vaccine at least a year to a year and a half away, testing is important before the economy can reopen, Murphy said.
Rutgers University received emergency approval from the Food and Drug Administration for a saliva test that can expand the number of people tested.
“It is incredibly gratifying and a source of great pride for all of us to see New Jersey's own flagship university stepping up to help fill the testing gap,” Murphy said.
But even with increased testing, the governor said he sees a “new normal” where restaurant workers wear masks and gloves, the restaurant capacity is at 50 percent and no one shakes hands.
“The notion that we are going to go back to some sort of ‘let’s just turn the clock back to three months ago,’ I just don’t see it,” Murphy said. “People talk about a new normal, and I think that’s a reality.”
The governor’s “nightmare scenario” happens if “people let their guard down” and the virus spreads again, putting a strain on the health care system.
New Jersey is part of a seven-state coalition that is creating a plan that determines when the economy will reopen.
“I think we are trying to make some announcements as early as tomorrow, please don’t hold me to that, in terms of at least who will hold membership in the council,” Murphy said.
The governor also expects to make an announcement about New Jersey schools on Thursday. Schools closed on March 18 were to remain closed at least until April 17. Murphy has not indicated if schools will remain closed for the rest of the school year.
An additional 351 new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Wednesday, bringing the number of deaths in New Jersey to 3,156. Some of those deaths occurred over the weekend and were not reported until the 24-hour period that ended at 10 p.m. Tuesday.
Another 2,625 positive coronavirus cases were reported and the total number of cases is now 71,030.