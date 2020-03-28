(The Center Square) – New Jersey residents are receiving a 90-day grace period on their mortgages and there will be a halt on foreclosures during the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Saturday.
The governor said he has worked with U.S. Bank, Citibank, Chase, Wells Fargo, Bank of America and 40 other lenders who all say they will not report any late payments to the credit bureaus during the 90 days. The lenders will also waive late fees and other costs, according to Murphy.
The missed payments are expected to be added to the back end of the homeowner’s mortgage, with other details worked out between the borrower and the lender.
“I urge, and expect, our financial institutions and credit card companies to do the right thing in all areas of their businesses,” Murphy said. “That also means lowering credit card interest rates to reflect the reality many families are living, to waive late fees, and exercise compassion.”
Murphy also issued a moratorium on evictions.
“To any renter facing eviction, let me be clear – under an executive order, your landlord cannot kick you out of your home during this emergency,” Murphy said. “For any landlord who is getting mortgage relief today, we expect you will in turn provide similar relief to your tenants.”
Murphy also issued an executive order requiring designated health care facilities to report their personal protective equipment inventory, bed capacity and ventilators to the state daily.
The order includes long-term care facilities, acute health hospitals and temporary facilities.
“This reporting will allow us to more efficiently and effectively manage the flow of PPE, and to have the most up-to-date data possible regarding our bed capacity,” Murphy said. “Most importantly, this will help us meet the needs of our COVID-19 patients.”
State officials received more needed equipment from the Strategic National Stockpile following Murphy’s conversations with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence. The items included:
- 120,000 n95 masks
- 287,000 surgical masks
- More than 62,000 face shields
- More than 51,000 surgical gloves
- More than 3,500 coveralls
- More than 368,000 pairs of gloves
- 1,000 medical beds
The Army Corps of Engineers is also working with New Jersey officials to establish three new hospital sites that would add another 1,000 beds.
The number of positive coronavirus cases increased by 2,289 on March 28 from the previous day to 11,124. Thirty-two additional virus-related deaths were reported, bringing the total number of deaths to 140.
Murphy once again urged residents to stay home and social distance if they have to be out or work in an essential business.
Police in Ewing Township broke up a party with 47 people, Murphy said.
“The organizer was charged, as they should have been and deserved to be,” Murphy said. “This is not a game. Stay home. Be smart.”