(The Center Square) – Researchers at GoBankingRates recently found that New Jersey residents pay the 10th highest average tax bills in the nation.
First, the researchers looked at all the ways residents can get taxed and found those individual averages before adding them up to find that each resident on average pays a $3,981.72 tax bill.
They found a total of 11 different types of taxes in the Garden State:
• The alcoholic beverages sales tax average is $16.04
• The amusement sales tax average is $24.51
• The death and gift taxes average is $68.21
• The general sales and gross receipts taxes average is $1,177.62
• The income taxes average to $1,944.81
• The insurance premiums sales tax average is $66.57
• The license taxes average is $173.64
• The motor fuels sales tax average is $51.67
• The property taxes average is $0.56
• The public utility sales tax average is $110.20
• The tobacco products sales tax average is $74.34.
For the three states bordering New Jersey, only Pennsylvania has a lower average tax bill at $3,182.63.
Although Pennsylvania’s alcoholic beverages sales tax, amusement sales tax, death and gift taxes, license taxes, motor fuels sales tax, property tax, and tobacco products sales tax are all higher than New Jersey’s, Pennsylvania’s general sales and gross receipts taxes, income taxes, and public utilities sales tax are all lower than New Jersey’s.
Pennsylvania’s general sales and gross receipts taxes average to $853.78, which is approximately $320 lower than New Jersey’s. Pennsylvania’s income taxes average to $1,195.14, which is approximately $750 lower than New Jersey’s. Finally, Pennsylvania’s public utilities sales tax averages to $90.30, which is approximately $16 lower than New Jersey’s.
The comparison between Pennsylvania and New Jersey suggests that most of New Jersey’s high average tax bill comes from its high general sales and income taxes.